LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An employee with the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” MGM executive director Wade A. Davis said in a statement on Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The flight was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth before the incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

NTSB officials said a preliminary report is expected within the next two to three weeks.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General cashier in critical condition after armed robbery
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland,...
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback...
Former JSU linebacker, Lions’ rookie makes NFL history
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates

Latest News

Millions of Americans filed for unemployment in the spring of 2020. The $2.2 trillion Cares Act...
Fraud Files: Billions in federal funds meant to help unemployed stolen by scammers
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina
A children’s hospital in Kherson was struck Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the southern Ukrainian...
Russia says Ukrainian rocket kills 63 Russian soldiers