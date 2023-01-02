LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General cashier in critical condition after armed robbery
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
Paul Hudson Jr., 62
Jackson man arrested after shoplifting, hitting vehicle during police pursuit
Ronnie Crudup, Jr.
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis

Latest News

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident
Dozens of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine, and a missile struck a children's...
Ukraine: New year marked by Russian drone attacks
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
“It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers