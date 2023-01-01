Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg

LawCall
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northbound lanes on Interstate 59 under the Hardy Street overpass in Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating an incident under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate that led to the death of a pedestrian.

HPD said emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-59 just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, a male was discovered deceased in I-59′s northbound lanes under Hardy Street,” HPD said.

The individual was struck by a 2016 Honda Civic, and the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the incident.

