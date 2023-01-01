LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mobile PD: 1 dead, 9 injured in downtown New Year’s Eve shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports that one person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile.

Police told FOX10 News that at about 11:14 p.m. they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.

Police said the conditions of the injured victims were not available.

The incident happened as thousands of people were on the streets of downtown, awaiting the arrival of the new year during the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

Witnesses reported hearing the gunshots and running for cover.

FOX10 News has seen a viewer-submitted cell phone video clip that appears to show at least two apparent victims on the sidewalk.

Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel were called to the area of Dauphin Street between Jackson and Joachim streets as people ran or hid during the chaos.

“It was terrifying,” said Carly Bragg, who was downtown for the New Year’s Eve celebration. “It sounded like super-close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg said she and her friends hid inside a corridor that was “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound and noticed the window shot out of Urban Emporium when we realized how close we were.”

A store owner on South Royal Street told FOX10 News that New Year’s Eve celebrants poured into her store to seek refuge after the reported gunshots.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General cashier in critical condition after armed robbery
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
Ronnie Crudup, Jr.
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
Paul Hudson Jr., 62
Jackson man arrested after shoplifting, hitting vehicle during police pursuit

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby.
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby
FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland,...
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant