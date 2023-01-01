LawCall
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January 21, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43, sources tell Action News 5.

She was best known as one of the members in Three 6 Mafia as the group put out multiple albums through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul posted a tribute to her on his Instagram.

The circumstances around her death are unknown.

