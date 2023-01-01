LawCall
Hundreds of people flood stores to buy fireworks, looking to bring in the New Year with a BANG

By Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - As the start of the New Year approaches, many in the metro are looking to bring in 2023 with a BANG!

Hundreds are flooding stores and stocking up on fireworks for their New Year’s celebrations.

“The Fourth of July is a little better than New Year’s here, but it looks like it might be running neck and neck this year,” said Roy Nichols, owner of Roy’s Fireworks in Pearl.

Nichols said the store has the largest inventory it’s ever had.

When it comes to the hot items for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, Nichols said he’s noticing a trend.

“They’re really going for artillery this year and going for the big items, the big 500 grams, and they’re wanting finale stuff,” Nichols described. “People are coming in telling me how much they want to spend for a show or something, then I will put it together and number it for them, and they come in and take it, so that’s beginning to be pretty big.”

“For New Year’s everybody like to shoot off something big and celebrate,” said Robbie Covington, who owns Robbie’s Fireworks in Jackson.

Covington said the shelves at his stores are filled with items for the entire family to enjoy.

“Assortment packs for the families, we’ve got roman candles, we’ve got firecrackers, we’ve got a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Covington.

The Jackson business owner said he started preparing well in advance for this big weekend.

“Some of this stock that’s in here was ordered two years ago that we’re just getting in,” said Covington. “With all of the COVID issues and all of those things, we are finally starting to see an ease up in shipping prices and stuff, but yes, it takes a great deal of time and effort to get us to this point.”

The past few years has presented their fair share of issues for Covington between the pandemic and dealing with a nationwide shortage of fireworks.

That’s why Covington says he’s happy to see the steady flow of customers coming through the doors this weekend.

“We’ve been through a lot,” he expressed. “COVID was probably the biggest hurdle we’ve hurdled in a long time. Hopefully, we’re on the other side of that, but it’s been tough.”

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast