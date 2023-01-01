LawCall
Former JSU linebacker, Lions’ rookie makes NFL history

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback...
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just six career NFL games, a former Jackson State linebacker made NFL history during his rookie season with the Detroit Lions.

Sunday, James Houston IV continued his historic start to his NFL career as the Lions hosted the Chicago Bears in Detroit.

Houston had three sacks against the Bears in their dominant 41-10 victory, making him the only player in NFL history to record 8 sacks (originally listed as 7.5 before being upgraded to 8) through six career games, breaking future hall-of-Famer Von Miller’s record of 6 sacks.

The former JSU superstar began the 2022 season on the Lions’ practice squad before signing to the active roster after his impressive debut on Thanksgiving Day against Super Bowl contenders, the Buffalo Bills.

Houston has set multiple Lions’ records as well, including becoming the first Lions’ player to record a multi-sack game in his first-career game, establishing the most sacks through three-career games in Lions’ history, and marking the first time two Lions’ rookies logged 2 sacks in the same game (defensive lineman Josh Paschal had two sacks against the Bears).

Since Houston’s arrival, the Lions’ have won four of their last six games and have a chance to clinch an NFL Wild Card playoff spot for the first time since 2016 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8.

