First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy New Year... we will wrap up 2022 on the gray and dreary side. But day one of 2023 looks nice! A trough of low pressure over the region is moving off to the northeast, allowing some clearing to begin from the west. Celebrations this evening will be rain free but expect the development of dense fog. After the fog lifts, mainly clear skies for your Sunday, with above normal temperatures. A southerly flow will bring warm, moist air ahead of a cold front . The instability will create widespread showers on Monday. Thunderstorms on the increase for Monday night and early Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mississippi in a level 2 risk, out of 5, for severe weather. Severe thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes are possible. Already saturated soils may lead to some flash flooding issues through the period. Rain clears out of the state by Wednesday. Cooler temperatures filter in mid-week.

