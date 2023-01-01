LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Dense fog this AM and then becoming sunny by the afternoon! Storms return for us Monday and Tuesday, then much cooler temperatures mid-week!

Mostly sunny conditions will move in for us today during the afternoon with Highs reaching into...
Mostly sunny conditions will move in for us today during the afternoon with Highs reaching into the mid-70s. Cloud cover increases as we move into the evening ahead of our next front!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday and Happy New Year!

Skies will become brighter today especially during the afternoon as temperatures top out close to 70 degrees. Our weather will stay quiet throughout the day this Sunday. Cloudy skies will build as we head into the evening tonight ahead of our next front.

Storms return for us Monday into Tuesday!

Into the workweek!

Changes to our weather pattern will emerge early next week as a front approaches from the west bringing in more rain and storms. This front could also feature the risk for severe weather late Monday into Tuesday, which looks to include all-weather modes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mississippi in a level 2 risk, out of 5, for severe weather. Severe thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes are possible. Already saturated soils may lead to some flash flooding issues throughout the period. Rain clears out of the state by Wednesday. Cooler temperatures filter in mid-week.

By Wednesday through Saturday, Highs return to the mid-50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny and quiet conditions here in the South.

