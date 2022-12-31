LawCall
Jackson man arrested after shoplifting, hitting vehicle during police pursuit

Paul Hudson Jr., 62
Paul Hudson Jr., 62
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was arrested Friday afternoon for shoplifting in Clinton.

According to the Clinton Police Department, officers pursued a shoplifting suspect from Home Depot onto Interstate 20 around 3 p.m.

The suspect then collided with another vehicle and was taken into custody near Highway 18.

Paul Hudson Jr., 62, was charged with misdemeanor crimes related to shoplifting and traffic offenses. He also had an arrest warrant for larceny.

