Jackson councilman estimates 75% of his ward still without water, more than a week into the latest water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson city councilman says most of his ward is still without water, even as the city says it’s making progress in digging out of the current water crisis.

“My family and I STILL HAVE NO WATER. In fact, almost 75% of my ward (Ward 6), including all of the apartment complexes in Byram and several communities have no water,” wrote Councilman Aaron Banks in a Saturday morning social media post.

The post comes hours after the city of Jackson announced that it had lifted the boil water notice for customers on the well water system and in the 39211 ZIP code.

It also comes after Banks took to social media to issue a “clarion call” for businesses in North Jackson to preserve or stop using water for eight hours to allow pressure in tanks to build up again in the southern part of the city.

Banks went on to say he’s frustrated that he’s been given little information about the crisis, despite the fact that his ward is usually the hardest hit during water outages.

“No one in a position of authority is communicating with me. Like most residents, I text and call whenever I see leaks as a means of sharing information to help provide a fix,” he wrote. “The frustrating part is, as a councilman, I can’t tell [my constituents] anything when they call or text because I simply DO NOT KNOW.”

“I think the flow of communication/information should be stronger, more consistent, more [frequent] and presented in a more truthful and concise way,” he added. “It’s embarrassing that as a council person I find myself not knowing what’s working.”

Tens of thousands of customers were left without water after a severe cold front ripped through the area late last week, leading to numerous water main breaks across the city.

As a result of the breaks, the water tanks were drained, and the pressure dropped. Customers started reporting outages on Christmas Eve.

The administration has posted several updates on social media since the start of the crisis and given updates at two press conferences. During those briefings, the mayor says he was unable to answer some questions, directing them to third-party water manager Ted Henifin.

Henifin was put in charge of the water system as part of a federal court order. He has been leading the city’s recovery efforts.

Banks, though, says little information has been provided to him directly. “This lack of communication makes me wonder if the real story isn’t being told. It makes me wonder, why the lack of transparency? What isn’t being told?” he wrote.

“This isn’t about a public fight with the mayor. I recognize that we sometimes stand on opposite sides of issues; this is bigger than he and I,” he wrote. “This is about the citizens of Jackson, especially those in South Jackson who have been without water for seven days.”

Banks and Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne did not respond to requests for comment.

