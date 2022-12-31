First Alert Forecast: New Year’s Eve and Day looks to remain quiet and dry! Our next round of storms returns Monday and Tuesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!

Areas of fog continue for us early this morning. Be careful if you plan on traveling on the roadways! Otherwise, temperatures will hold steady in the 50s in most spots under mostly cloudy skies.

Besides a slight chance for a few showers this morning, our holiday weekend will feature mostly dry and warm conditions. Skies will become brighter into tomorrow afternoon as temperatures top out close to 70 degrees. Our weather will stay quiet, with temperatures in the 50s for New Year’s Eve night as we ring in 2023.

New Year’s Day! Sunshine will be around on Sunday for the first day of the new year, with temperatures well above average in the 70s. Some fog can’t be ruled out for our morning on Sunday!

Showers and storms return Monday into Tuesday AM and we could see another chance for storms Tuesday afternoon!

Changes to our weather pattern will emerge early next week as a front approaches from the west bringing in more rain and storms. This front could also feature the risk for severe weather late Monday into Tuesday, which looks to include the threats of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Continue to stay tuned for more updates and specifics as we get closer to time. We should dry out and cool down closer to average behind this system by mid to late week.

