Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street.

“I hope they find the people who dumped the tires here,” said Dianne Nelson.

The Fondren resident was angered by the sight of piles of tires dropped off at a lot on Oxford Street. The real estate broker, who lives on nearby Hartfield Street, refurbishes and sells homes in the area. Along with vacant homes and those staying there unlawfully, the blatant illegal dumping is just another issue for residents.

“It was so infuriating that we deal with everything we deal with in Jackson and in this neighborhood, and now we have to deal with a pile of tires,” said Nelson.

Tuesday night residents said a truck with a trailer drove up and down the street, and later the tires were in the roadway and across the vacant lot.

Kelly Bradshaw lives on Oxford Street and doesn’t like the idea of someone using her neighborhood as a dumping ground.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Bradshaw. “I thought ‘what is going on here?’ Is this a dumpster? I mean that’s hazardous waste.”

Nelson called 311 to notify the city and said she emailed Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.

“I hope they catch the person and they fine them and the business owner,” added the Jackson native. “Because business owners have a responsibility to know where their garbage and trash is going.”

City of Jackson crews picked up the tires Friday afternoon. Neighbors are hoping cameras may have captured video of the truck and trailer seen driving on Oxford Street Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.