Boil water notice lifted in some areas of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice in some parts of the capital city Friday night.

The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip code and on the road listed below is now lifted:

39211

All connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System

For more information, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777 / 601-960-1875 after 4 p.m.

