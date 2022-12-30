LawCall
Things To Know Friday, December 30

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. New Year’s Eve celebrations

(Laura Bowen)

See a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations here.

2. Biden signs legislation allocating $600M for Jackson water

FILE -
FILE -(Patrick Semansky | AP)

A bill allocating more than $600 million in federal funds to address Jackson’s crumbling infrastructure cleared its final hurdle on Thursday, being signed by President Joe Biden. Thursday afternoon, the president signed H.R. 2617, a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that includes $600 million for Jackson water. “I think it’s going to make getting Jackson back on the right path that much easier, having some resources to do it,” said Ted Henifin, Jackson’s water manager. Henifin, who was appointed interim third-party manager over Jackson water as part of a federal court order approved in November, was unsure when the funds would come in.

3. Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that crashed off the shore of Louisiana Thursday afternoon.(Scarborough Family)

After the Coast Guard suspended the search Thursday night, recovery efforts are expected to resume Friday morning (Dec. 30) for potential survivors of a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Around 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for four people on board a helicopter that crashed around 8:40 a.m. Family members were told the oil rig company would resume recovery efforts Friday at first daylight. The crew searched approximately 180 square miles for 8 hours.

