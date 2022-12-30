Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

LawCall
Robert Smith, 60
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a Jackson man.

Robert Earl Smith, 60, of Jackson, is described as 6′0″ tall with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, September 8 around 5 p.m. MBI says Smith was in the McDowell Road and Raymond Road area walking west before going missing.

Family members say Robert Earl Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Earl Smith, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

