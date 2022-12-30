‘Outstanding young man’: Former JPD officer killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Police Department officer was killed while off duty in Atlanta.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says Deputy James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle Thursday morning.

The sheriff says Deputy Thomas was in his personal vehicle when he was shot. However, whether the vehicle crashed before or after the shooting is unclear.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says someone came forward and reported being involved in a vehicle crash with the deputy, but they do not believe that person had anything to do with the shooting.

“We don’t know if the shooter was a pedestrian or if he was in a vehicle,” Sheriff Labat said.

The sheriff described Deputy Thomas as “an outstanding young man.”

“We personally recruited him from another police department down south, specifically because of the energy and his love for what he brought to our agency,” Sheriff Labat said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to him and his family.”

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones offered his prayers and condolences to the friends and family of Deputy Thomas as well.

“May God be with the many lives he touched, and may you find peace during this difficult time,” Sheriff Jones said in a Facebook post. “We are eternally grateful for his service to our city and country.”

Deputy Thomas, a Jackson, Mississippi native, was a Murrah High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Army and worked at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for less than a year.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta has increased the reward amount to $30,000 for information in the deputy’s death.

