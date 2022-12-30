MSDH uses drones, thermal imaging to detect water leaks in capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials took to the sky recently to help Jackson dig out of its most recent water crisis.

This week, the Mississippi State Department of Health’s drone pilots used drones and thermal imaging technology to help detect water leaks in hard-to-access parts of the city.

According to an MSDH Tweet, the department brought in the pilots at the behest of Jackson’s third-party water manager, Ted Henifin.

Henifin told WLBT previously that he was hoping to find any leaks that were contributing to the massive water loss in the system.

The leaks were caused or made worse by the arctic front that came into the city late last week, dropping temperatures to sub-freezing levels for more than two consecutive days.

As a result of the breaks, pressure in the city’s water system fell off and many homes and businesses were left without water.

Some Jackson homes and businesses were still without water on Friday, a week into the crisis.

It was unclear how many leaks were detected by the drone footage. Images were taken from 250 feet up, and reveal the leaks as bright, white lines in black and white images.

MSDH drone pilots used thermal imaging to detect water leaks in hard-to-access areas of Jackson at the request of the Jackson water system's Interim Third Party Manager Ted Henifin. Leaks appear as the brighter white line in the black and white image, taken from 250 feet up. pic.twitter.com/gM8xpgWReW — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 30, 2022

