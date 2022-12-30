Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From low water pressure to undrinkable water, to no way to keep proper hygiene, the city of Jackson’s water system has thrown everything at the local restaurant.

”I’d like to say, being a Jackson restaurant guy, we’ve pretty much faced everything that you can face,” said Alex Eaton, a chef of Aplos restaurant.

And after going through a similar situation just five months ago, the restaurants who survived knew they would need to be prepared for the next situation.

“You know, we’re very familiar with how this goes,” Eaton said. “Bottled water, bagged ice, canned beverages, and cross your fingers and hope you got water pressure. So, fortunately for us here at the Iron Horse Grill, we haven’t had to shut down unlike a lot of the restaurants in the metro.”

Owners and staff across the local food industry have been working as hard as possible to ensure the best-case scenario for their customers, even if the resources they invest in don’t need to be used.

“On Monday, when we returned to work after the holiday, the water pressure was at its lowest point that we had seen even going to the summer. So, that was a bit of a scare and so we went and ordered portlets as a precaution and thankful we’ve got them and don’t need them,” Eaton said.

The biggest problem, according to Eaton, isn’t cooking or cleaning, but rather having enough staff available at one time.

“Another thing people don’t think about is the ability for staff that might live in South Jackson to just get a shower to get ready for work.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.