List: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a way to ring in 2023, here’s a list of some events planned across the Jackson metro area.

Mississippi Children’s Museum - Saturday, December 31

Join MCM at Noon for Noon Year’s Eve! Fill the rocket with New Year’s wishes and watch it blast off during the countdown at noon! Enjoy special programming and more as we ring in the New Year. This event is the grand finale of MCM’s Holiday Spectacular that ignites the imagination and inspires the New Year ahead. Tickets are available.

Mississippi Museum of Natural Science - Saturday, December 31

Bring your family to ring in the New Year in a “Glow-tastic” way while saying goodbye to 2022 and the “Wild Weather” exhibit before it blows away! Masks are recommended. Win prizes, dance the night away at a black light dance party, experience a live nocturnal animal show, take a glow stick trail hike, explore the museum, and more. Get tickets here.

Fairview Inn - Saturday, December 31

1908 Provisions at Fairview Inn will host its annual New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31. This event is a prix-fixe, three-course NYE-inspired meal. Call guest services to make your reservation at 601-948-3429 Ext. 301.

Hal & Mal’s - Saturday 6 pm

Featuring Southern Komfort Brass Brand and Andrew Dillon in the dining room and a pre-fix 3-course menu. General Admission is $25 per person. If you want dinner & the show, it’s $75. Stick around until midnight to watch the catfish drop.

Jackson Convention Complex - Saturday, January 31 8 p.m.

The Return of The NYE Sneaker Ball 2023 featuring Karen Brown LIVE + DJ Finesse, DJ Tech, Cool Sneakers, Fly Dresses & Suits, LED Dance Floor, Food & Cocktails

MS Coliseum - Saturday 8 p.m.

The 2022 NYE Soulabration is the Most Soulful Night of the Year starring Grammy-nominated Calvin Richardson, Adrian Bagher, Wendell B, LJ Echols, Arthur Young, and Big Yayo. Tickets

LeFleur’s Bluff State Park - Saturday 9 a.m.

Start the year off on the right foot by heading to Mississippi State Parks for First Day Hikes. LeFleur’s Bluff State Park has trails that are fun for all skill levels and abilities.

Jackson Convention Complex - Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

The City of Jackson Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Firework Show. Festivities begin at 10:30 p.m. with live entertainment. The countdown will begin prior to midnight for the magnolia drop and 10-minute firework display. See road closures here.

Downtown Jackson - Saturday night

The Weekend restaurant is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Dexter Allen. The restaurant is located at 415 East Capitol Street in Jackson.

