Jackson Zoo providing clean drinking water for animals during latest crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents aren’t the only ones impacted by the capital city’s water crisis. What about the two and four-legged residents of the Jackson Zoo?

“This population is being taken care of as well,” said Ison Harris Jr.

Jackson’s Parks and Recs director said the animals at the Jackson Zoo are getting fresh clean drinking water during the citywide boil water notice. The August water outage and previous boil water notices required the zoo to implement plans that are currently in place to handle animal care.

“We actually have a 100-gallon tank that has fresh water in there,” said Harris. “And then we have ample supply of bottled water and so we’re able to kind of rotate that as much as we need to to be able to get the animals so they can have fresh water.”

One hundred and seventy-five animals and 100 species reside at the zoological park. Zookeepers are on-site seven days a week caring for the animals.

“The only issue that we had this year was the larger tank which we held in a barn was in an area that actually was partially frozen. So we had to move it inside,” added Harris.

The zoo was closed Tuesday because of the latest water issues but reopened Thursday.

To see how the animals are doing, you can visit the zoo on Tuesdays and Thursday-Sunday.

