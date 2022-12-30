As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis.

“We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”

“We have faith in the efforts of the leadership working on the issues,” he continued. “They are doing hard things and making daily progress... Certainly, all will be well by then.”

Good owns three restaurants in North Jackson, Broad Street, Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint.

His other establishments reopened three days ago, but Broad Street, located at the highest elevated spot in Jackson, remains closed with little or no water pressure.

“We are the highest point in the city, and until pressure is stabilized, we will suffer,” he said.

Good says when a restaurant closes, it’s not just about losing that day’s sales, it’s about staffers that can’t get paid and thousands of dollars in food that can no longer be used.

“There is the obviously closing. So, no revenue,” he said. “Revenue is lifeblood for our industry. We are a cash in/cash out business. So, it hurts.”

“Next impact is to staff. No work means no pay for hourly staff members, which constitute 90 percent of the workforce,” Good explained. “Then, there is the food loss. We make fresh food. Fresh food has a limited shelf life, and baked goods go stale.”

“We had stocked up on so many treats for Christmas. So, losses were more than usual.”

Good says a lot of that food had to be tossed, but he was about to donate about $4,000 in product to the Volunteers of Gleaners, a nonprofit that collects and distributes food to local soup kitchens and other charities.

Meanwhile, city officials say they’re making progress in restoring water, more than a week after an arctic front came into the metro area, bringing with it more than two days of below-freezing temperatures.

Those temperatures, in turn, led to numerous main breaks in the city’s distribution system, cutting out water for tens of thousands of customers.

“We anticipate pressure recovery to the full system Saturday into Sunday,” the city said in a Friday news release. “More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put out more than normal for a period of time to make up for all the losses during the freeze.”

As a result of the main breaks, water in Jackson’s elevated storage tanks drained out. “We anticipate seeing the tanks begin to fill tonight,” the city says.

Once pressure is up, the city can begin testing the water again with the hopes of lifting a citywide boil water notice. All surface water connections were placed on a boil notice on December 25. All well water connections were added on December 27, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.

“Yesterday, we sampled the well system and one ZIP code on the surface water system. If the results come back today clear - we will be able to lift the BWN in those areas,” the city wrote.

It was not known what ZIP code the tests were done, and as of mid-afternoon Friday, the notice had not been lifted.

“We are testing pressure in other parts of the surface water system today. If pressures are above 20 psi, we will sample those areas as well and should have testing results tomorrow,” the city said. “We will sample all remaining areas and should have results Sunday/Monday.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.