LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Human remains found in Meridian

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian...
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29.

Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Cobler said with remains being this old, there is no way of identifying the body.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl
Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
One arrested, two at large after thieves steal contractor’s truck in Jackson
One arrested, two at large after thieves steal contractor’s truck in Jackson

Latest News

‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman blames city for lack of access to non-potable water during crisis
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; quiet weekend ahead
City of Jackson provides water distribution sites for Friday, December 30
City of Jackson: Water pressure ‘largely recovered’ at plants
Jackson Point Bridge
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported