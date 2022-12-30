First Alert Forecast: quiet for the holiday weekend ahead of storm risk early next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a stormy start to the day this morning, we should see a lot calmer conditions throughout this evening. We could still see a few lingering showers around into tonight, but the bulk of the rain has already exited to our east. Temperatures won’t cool off too much overnight as clouds continue to hang overhead. Expect lows to only bottom out in the middle to upper 60s by morning.

Besides a slight chance for a few showers Saturday morning, our holiday weekend will feature mostly dry and warm conditions. Skies will clear out into tomorrow afternoon as temperatures top out close to 70 degrees. Our weather will stay quiet with temperatures in the 50s for New Year’s Eve night as we ring in 2023. Sunshine will be around on Sunday for the first day of the new year with temperatures well-above average in the 70s.

Changes to our weather pattern will emerge early next week as a front approaches from the west bringing in more rain and storms. This front could also feature the risk for severe weather late Monday into Tuesday, which looks to include the threats of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Continue to stay tuned for more updates and specifics as we get closer to time. We should dry out and cool down closer to average behind this system by mid to late week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.