Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery

Dollar General cashier in critical condition after armed robbery
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed robbery around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Hinds County deputies.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to ID the gunman.

The incident happened on Pocahontas Road in Jackson.

Investigators say a man disguised as a utility worker entered the store and told the clerk and at least one customer to clear the building, claiming there was a reported gas leak.

“The suspect then produced a handgun while scuffling with the clerk over the cash drawer,” the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said. “The clerk was shot once in the chest and the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.”

The clerk was rushed to the University Mississippi Medical Center and is listed in critical but stable condition.

“This should also serve as a public safety notice to all businesses in the metro area to take safety precautions and report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers or any other disguises without the proper credentials or other markings to clearly represent their affiliation with a company,” the HCSO said on the county’s official Facebook page.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact the HCSO at (601) 352-1521 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

