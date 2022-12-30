Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday.

It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.

WLBT crews spotted at least one person being taken away by ambulance. Crews also saw investigators covering the passenger side of one vehicle.

WLBT’s Chief Photographer Mike Evans was able to take these photos at the scene.

