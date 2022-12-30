City of Jackson: Water pressure ‘largely recovered’ at plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released an update to its water system Friday.

In a press release, the City said that pressures at the plants have largely recovered and that pressure recovery to the full system is anticipated Saturday going into Sunday.

The City said it will sample the remaining areas and should have results Sunday or Monday. According to the City, more water is needed in the system to fill tanks.

“We need to put out more than normal [water] for a period of time to make up for all the losses during the freeze,” the City said in a press release. “We anticipate seeing the tanks begin to fill tonight.”

The City issued a city-wide boil water notice on Christmas Day. Two factors will determine when the boil water notice will get lifted, the City said.

“All connections need to have 20 psi pressure before we can lift the city-wide order. However, we can begin lifting the order in areas where pressure has been recovered (by ZIP code). Once pressure is recovered at the meters, we sample for bacteria and have to wait 24 hours for results,” the City said in a press release.

The City said it did begin sampling the well system and one ZIP code on the surface water system yesterday. If those results come back clear, the City said it will be able to lift the boil water notice in those areas.

The City is also testing pressure in other parts of the surface water system today. “If pressures are above 20 psi, we will sample those areas as well and should have testing results tomorrow,” the City said.

