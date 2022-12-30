LawCall
City of Jackson provides water distribution sites for Friday, December 30

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get bottled water at these sites on Friday, December 30:

  • Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock (2:00 p.m.)
  • Candlestick Plaza off Cooper Road (5:00 p.m.)
  • Corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smilow Prep (5:00 p.m.)

If you are elderly or disabled and unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or 601.960.1875.

The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition are providing water.

Non-potable water is available at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents must bring their own containers and must enter the fairgrounds through Gate 1, located at the intersection of Jefferson and Amite Streets.

