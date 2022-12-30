LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman

Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded...
Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for crashing his truck at Keesler Air Force Base while under the influence of drugs, killing one airman and injuring three others in July 2021.

Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.

Authorities say Bennett was working as a civilian contractor for the base in July 2021 when his truck plowed into four airmen who were walking. Prosecutors say drug tests confirmed Bennett had fentanyl and other drugs in his system.

Bennett will now serve 10 years in prison, with five years of supervised release.

Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month prior

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl
Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
One arrested, two at large after thieves steal contractor’s truck in Jackson
One arrested, two at large after thieves steal contractor’s truck in Jackson

Latest News

‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman blames city for lack of access to non-potable water during crisis
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; quiet weekend ahead
City of Jackson provides water distribution sites for Friday, December 30
City of Jackson: Water pressure ‘largely recovered’ at plants
Jackson Point Bridge
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported