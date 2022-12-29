Woodville man dies in single-car wreck, MHP says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-car wreck in Wilkinson County.

The incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 463.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south on the highway, when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Coco was driving a 1995 Ford F-150 at the time of the incident.

