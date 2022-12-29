Things To Know Thursday, December 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’

The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact on so many people. It was evident by the crowd that gathered outside Canton City Hall on Wednesday, celebrating this big honor. “It makes me smile to know that he was loved, and everyone is still here for us and showing us support and being by our side,” said Termeria McDonald, Porter’s sister. As different people took the stage to speak during the ceremony, a sense of sadness began setting in as people reflected on the fond memories they shared with Porter.

2. Southwest cancellations cause chaos for passengers at Jackson, Miss. airport

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations were the Grinch that stole Christmas for many passengers. According to Southwest’s CEO, it is the largest carrier in the country impacted by the weather with the large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations. It also impacted those flying in and out of Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. “[On] Christmas Eve, we were in the airport for 12 hours. Christmas Day we spent the night in the airport,” said Francine Johnson. The Christmas holiday was a nightmare for the elementary school student assistant and her grandson. They were supposed to have a direct flight from Baltimore to Jackson. Southwest cancellations ruined those plans.

3. ‘Things are looking up’: Jackson mayor says system recovering days into latest water crisis

Jackson’s water treatment plants are producing around 55 million gallons a day, and water pressure throughout the system is up, a sign the city could be coming out of its latest water crisis. Even so, Jackson remains under a city-wide boil water notice, and several businesses remain closed due to a lack of water.“Our goal is to try to get pressure stable, samples pulled and tested and the precautionary [boil water] notice lifted by Saturday,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon. “Now, I will say that is a bit of an ambitious goal, but, nonetheless, that is what we are focused on making happen at this time.” As of Wednesday morning, pressure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant was close to 75 PSI, or pounds per square inch. For all customers to have water, pressure needs to be in the 80s.

