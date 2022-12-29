Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been airlifted to UMMC after being shot in Pearl, according to Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 356 South Sweet Home Church Road.

The 17-year-old, who was shot twice in the abdomen, was flown to UMMC. There is no suspect description at this time.

