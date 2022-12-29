LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been airlifted to UMMC after being shot in Pearl, according to Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 356 South Sweet Home Church Road.

The 17-year-old, who was shot twice in the abdomen, was flown to UMMC. There is no suspect description at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
One arrested, two at large after thieves steal contractor’s truck in Jackson
One arrested, two at large after thieves steal contractor’s truck in Jackson
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi

Latest News

Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Southern Miss Men’s Basketball seeks first-ever Sun Belt Conference win
WLBT at 4p
Volunteers unload water off a trailer during a water distribution event at Candlestick Park.
Isolated outages, fluctuating pressure continue nearly a week into latest water crisis