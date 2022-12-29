LawCall
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun

Waffle House sign(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Waffle House employee defended himself when two men started assaulting him inside the restaurant while customers were inside, according to a police report.

Police were called to the Waffle House along Highway 544 near Singleton Ridge Road for an assault with possible shots fired.

Officers interviewed the employee along with several other witnesses who said that two men ran inside and jumped over the counter.

One of the men hit the worker from behind by punching him in the head and pushing him into some objects, while the other man stood by while holding a gun, the report states.

The incident report went on to show that the employee armed himself with his gun and ran the two men off.

When the victim got to the doorway the two men opened fire and the victim returned fire, the report states.

Heavy damage was done to the restaurant and multiple shell casings were collected, according to police.

The victim told officers that even if he were able to identify the men, he didn’t want to press any charges for the assault.

Horry County police said the case closed pending additional information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

