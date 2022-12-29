LawCall
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged.
A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged.

The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10.

Photos from the scene of the crash.
Photos from the scene of the crash.(WLOX)
Photo from the scene of the crash.
Photo from the scene of the crash.(WLOX)
Photo from the scene of the crash.
Photo from the scene of the crash.(WLOX)

The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and no injuries were reported.

We’re working to learn more information about the crash.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

