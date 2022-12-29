Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged.
The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10.
The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and no injuries were reported.
We’re working to learn more information about the crash.
