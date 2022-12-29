Nightclubs preparing for New Year’s crowds amid water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is just three days away from New Year’s Day. Night clubs in the metro area are expecting large crowds to celebrate new beginnings.

Richard Bradly, the owner of MBAR says he’s doing all he can to make sure that those attending his club have water and that it’s safe to drink.

“This water crisis has been trying…We’ve had to close our doors for a couple of days this week,” Bradley said.

Bradley says this week has been challenging due to the ongoing water crisis. He says he had to shut down his business several times because of little to no water, which resulted in him sending his employees home and his business missing out on revenue.

“Anytime you have to close your doors, it actually affects you, bottom line. But we are blessed and rooted in the community, we’re able to make adjustments and that’s the main thing,” Bradley stated.

With New Year’s around the corner and sold-out party packages, Bradley says it’s important that he and his staff gear up and prepare for the large crowd now.

“We’re going to make sure we’re using bottled water for the customers and to cook with, making sure the areas are sanitary as for as bathrooms,” he said. “We brought in porta potties and things like that to make sure we are able to accommodate for the crisis.”

In the meantime, Bradley wants the city to be a little more transparent when it comes to changes and updates to the water system.

“I think the city should keep all communication lines open, not knowing is a scary situation and brings a lot of anxiety, but when you have a lot of details and understanding and know what’s going on…that gives a moment of clarity.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.