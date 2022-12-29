Mississippi Valley State University announces new head football coach

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils announced their next head football coach following the departure of former head coach Vince Dancy.

Dancy resigned as head coach of the Delta Devils on December 8 to join Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado as an analyst.

MSVU Alumni and former standout player Kendrick Wade accepted an offer to be the 18th head coach of the football program Thursday.

MVSU is excited to announce former Delta Devils football standout Kendrick Wade as its 18th head football coach. An introductory press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, in the R. W. Harrison Arena. Read More: https://t.co/OdHX8niMXz pic.twitter.com/Bu5qDGmdyr — Mississippi Valley State University (@MVSUDEVILS) December 29, 2022

“We were looking for a leader with a vision who could draw people into the program and towards him. Coach Wade has been working hard and paying his dues in the high school and college coaching ranks. He has demonstrated proven success as an assistant coach and what he has accomplished working with players over the years, and we believe he will do the same coming back home to The Valley,” said Hakim McClellan, the Athletic Director.

Wade, a Cleveland, Mississippi native, was most recently the wide receivers coach for a historically good Delta State University football team. The Statesman, who competes in the NCAA Division 2, finished the season as the Gulf South Conference leader in receptions (65), second in receiving yards (877), and third in the GSC with eight receiving touchdowns with Wade as a key staff member.

“I have dreamed of this moment; I saw it before it became a reality. I always felt I would have the honor of returning home to elevate this program to compete for championships, and that’s what we are going to do. I know it will not happen overnight, but the “Process” of that elevation begins now. Valley, the time is now,” said Wade.

Wade will be entering his second stint at MVSU as a coach after previously being the wide receiver coach for the Delta Devils in 2017.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.