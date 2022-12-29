Mississippi inmate’s artwork wins sheriff’s deputies first place in ‘Hometown Christmas’ parade contest

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A painting of Simpson County’s century-old courthouse has won first place in a holiday contest themed, Hometown Christmas.

The artist, Brian Dolan, is a county inmate.

Dolan is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges, the Mississippi Department of Corrections says. He created an 8-by-6-foot model of the county courthouse, down to the windowpanes and brick.

He color-matched his model to render a life-like recreation for use on the sheriff’s float.

This is the actual float with all the lights and additional decorations which won first place during parades in Mendenhall, Magee, and D’Lo. (MDOC inmate Brian Dolan)

“I was pretty proud when it was all done. I loved seeing the reactions from people who saw it. I was blown away when I heard that we had won all three parades,” said Dolan, who has resided in Simpson County’s inmate work program since January 2022.

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said Dolan is an example of the talent in inmates that comes through the work program.

“It meant a lot to have our own inmate paint this and win,” Sheriff Mullins said. “That is what sold everyone on us winning first place. When he was done, it was ‘wow, phenomenal.’”

MDOC inmate Brian Dolan paid great attention to detail in his recreation of the courthouse. (MDOC inmate Brian Dolan)

Dolan said he was initially asked to participate.

“The sheriff came to see me and wanted to know if I could draw the courthouse because they knew I could draw. I said sure, that I would give it my best shot,” he said.

Using a photo of the north side of the courthouse, Dolan projected the image onto a large piece of plywood and etched it out. He cut it out with a jigsaw and painted the base coat for the building itself. Dolan taped it off to add the white colors and used a graphite pencil set for the detailed drawing. He worked daily four to five hours and completed the project in two weeks.

“The big challenge was to copy the same thing on both sides of the plywood. I don’t have a photographic memory. I depended on the photo for both sides, and touched up where I could,” he added.

By channeling his creativity, Dolan says he has a renewed mindset and goal of not returning to prison if granted parole in 2026.

“I have a new outlook on life, and I feel like I have something to work for and look forward to,” he said. “This time, it is going to be different.”

