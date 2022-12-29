LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi inmate’s artwork wins sheriff’s deputies first place in ‘Hometown Christmas’ parade contest

MDOC inmate Brian Dolan and Sheriff Paul Mullins display the artwork used as the Simpson County...
MDOC inmate Brian Dolan and Sheriff Paul Mullins display the artwork used as the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department’s Christmas parade float earlier this month.(MDOC inmate Brian Dolan)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A painting of Simpson County’s century-old courthouse has won first place in a holiday contest themed, Hometown Christmas.

The artist, Brian Dolan, is a county inmate.

Dolan is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges, the Mississippi Department of Corrections says. He created an 8-by-6-foot model of the county courthouse, down to the windowpanes and brick.

He color-matched his model to render a life-like recreation for use on the sheriff’s float.

This is the actual float with all the lights and additional decorations which won first place...
This is the actual float with all the lights and additional decorations which won first place during parades in Mendenhall, Magee, and D’Lo.(MDOC inmate Brian Dolan)

“I was pretty proud when it was all done. I loved seeing the reactions from people who saw it. I was blown away when I heard that we had won all three parades,” said Dolan, who has resided in Simpson County’s inmate work program since January 2022.

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said Dolan is an example of the talent in inmates that comes through the work program.

“It meant a lot to have our own inmate paint this and win,” Sheriff Mullins said. “That is what sold everyone on us winning first place. When he was done, it was ‘wow, phenomenal.’”

MDOC inmate Brian Dolan paid great attention to detail in his recreation of the courthouse.
MDOC inmate Brian Dolan paid great attention to detail in his recreation of the courthouse.(MDOC inmate Brian Dolan)

Dolan said he was initially asked to participate.

“The sheriff came to see me and wanted to know if I could draw the courthouse because they knew I could draw. I said sure, that I would give it my best shot,” he said.

Using a photo of the north side of the courthouse, Dolan projected the image onto a large piece of plywood and etched it out. He cut it out with a jigsaw and painted the base coat for the building itself. Dolan taped it off to add the white colors and used a graphite pencil set for the detailed drawing. He worked daily four to five hours and completed the project in two weeks.

“The big challenge was to copy the same thing on both sides of the plywood. I don’t have a photographic memory. I depended on the photo for both sides, and touched up where I could,” he added.

By channeling his creativity, Dolan says he has a renewed mindset and goal of not returning to prison if granted parole in 2026.

“I have a new outlook on life, and I feel like I have something to work for and look forward to,” he said. “This time, it is going to be different.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi

Latest News

Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Southern Miss Men’s Basketball seeks first-ever Sun Belt Conference win
WLBT at 4p
Volunteers unload water off a trailer during a water distribution event at Candlestick Park.
Isolated outages, fluctuating pressure continue nearly a week into latest water crisis