Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away

CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve.

Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.

A Facebook post by the Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office stated that police tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry on December 27.

The vehicle had no license plate, they said, and was occupied by one white man and one black man. The Camry, however, evaded officers and headed West-bound on Interstate 20.

The chief of Cisco, Texas police said that the driver matched the description of one of the two escaped inmates. Officers did not get a good enough look at the black man to get a positive identification.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, Tyler Charles Payne, 31, and Traverro McElroy, 36, were both missing during a head count on Christmas morning.

Payne was being charged with armed carjacking and McElroy was being held on murder charges.

In a later development on Christmas Day, the sheriff revealed that a white church van, which was believed to be stolen by at least one of the two inmates, had been located in a body of water near where the men were spotted on December 27.

At this time the inmates have yet to be captured and are believed to be continuing West.

