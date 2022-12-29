LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson water distribution sites for Thursday, December 29

Pallets of bottled water are brought to Candlestick Park to distribute during winter water...
Pallets of bottled water are brought to Candlestick Park to distribute during winter water crisis.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get bottled water at these sites on Thursday, December 29:

  • Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.
  • Candlestick Park, Cooper Road - 5 p.m.
  • Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m.

If you are unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

Water is being provided by the city of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition.

Non-potable water is available at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents must bring their own containers and must enter the fairgrounds through Gate 1, located at the intersection of Jefferson and Amite streets.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi

Latest News

Woodville man dies in single-car wreck, MHP says
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, December 29
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: passing showers Thursday; stormy periods Friday