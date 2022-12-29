Jackson water distribution sites for Thursday, December 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get bottled water at these sites on Thursday, December 29:

Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.

Candlestick Park, Cooper Road - 5 p.m.

Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m.

If you are unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

Water is being provided by the city of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition.

Non-potable water is available at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents must bring their own containers and must enter the fairgrounds through Gate 1, located at the intersection of Jefferson and Amite streets.

