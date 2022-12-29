LawCall
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls

By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well.

“I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.

In Belhaven, residents like Chance Strange say they’ve seen several leaks in the neighborhood that have caused problems that have never been addressed.

“There was actually a younger couple that was living in the house kind of right where that leak is happening,” Strange said. “And they were saying that their entire yard would be flooded, I think they cut their lease short and then left. I know it really impacted them, that house I think kind of, foundationally, is in a tight spot right now.”

But when someone does answer the 3-1-1 line, Rims Barber says...

“Mostly I don’t think I’m talking to a real person. I don’t know. They haven’t done, haven’t come back out in a long time. I called them recently,” Barber said.

Here at WLBT, we’ve seen this leak turn into a pothole for about a year now, and despite multiple calls to 3-1-1 and an editorial by our General Manager, this issue still isn’t resolved.

“They’re kind of sporadic it’s like, they’ll come out for one leak and then fix it. And then other leaks, it’ll be a couple of years,” Strange said.

Strange says when big leaks aren’t addressed for years, it refrains residents from calling about issues that arise.

“I think it does for some of the little leaks because I just kind of assume that they’re probably not going to come out anyways. For some of the larger stuff, it kind of becomes a neighborhood effort to where pretty much everybody in the street, you know, will call and keep calling every day.”

