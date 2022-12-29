It’s been one year since Jamal Porter was shot and killed, family members still searching for answers and justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own.

December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today.

At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact on so many people.

It was evident by the crowd that gathered outside Canton City Hall on Wednesday, celebrating this big honor.

“It makes me smile to know that he was loved, and everyone is still here for us and showing us support and being by our side,” said Termeria McDonald, Porter’s sister.

As different people took the stage to speak during the ceremony, a sense of sadness began setting in as people reflected on the fond memories they shared with Porter.

“We have sad days, we have good days where we laugh and talk about the memories, but overall, it’s been challenging,” McDonald expressed. “It’s been a struggle, but we just try to stay together.”

For McDonald, she expressed that things just haven’t been the same without her brother.

“I miss us arguing, the phone calls, the text messages, just miss him as a whole,” she said.

Porter was shot and killed three days after the Christmas holiday last year. While driving his blue dodge charger, the 21-year-old was ambushed and gunned while he was visiting family for the holidays.

It happened on Herrington Drive in the Kingston Place subdivision.

Porter, who was in nursing school at Pearl River Community College, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family members believe Porter was targeted out of jealousy.

“Young people, they have so much to live for if they just put the guns down and try to communicate with one another and talk to one another and try to solve the issue before it gets to that point,” said Georgia Whisenton, Porter’s aunt.

A total of four people, all 21 and younger, have pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in connection to the shooting that claimed Porter’s life.

After an extensive investigation, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department determined that 15-year-old Gaddis McCullough, 17-year-old Jamarion Mitchell, 19-year-old Jurmarcus Taylor, and 21-year-old Alphonso Ray from Yazoo County had all heard about Porter’s murder and came to retaliate against the individuals responsible.

According to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the car that was used in shooting that crime was also used in another shooting the same day, two hours later at the Cypress Meadows Apartments

However, so far, no one has been arrested or charged in Porter’s death.

While family members are happy to now have a day named after Porter, they said what they want most, is justice.

“Incarceration,” McDonald explained. “We want them to be punished for what they did.”

Police are asking for the public’s help to solve this crime.

If you have any information on Porter’s death, you’re asked to contact the Canton Police Department or Crime Stoppers and remember, you can report anonymously.

