Isolated outages, fluctuating pressure continue nearly a week into latest water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A week after an arctic front ripped across the metro area crippling Jackson’s fragile water system, many residents are still without running water, while others are seeing pressures fluctuate when they turn on the tap.

Thursday, work crews slowed production at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant to clean filters and sludge basins.

The filters, which help kill the bacteria in the water brought into the facility, have to be cleaned regularly to remain effective. The sludge basins, which are located on the plant’s conventional side, must be dredged so tanks can continue to operate at full capacity.

The downside is that when that maintenance is done, the plant’s production drops, meaning less water is going into a system, contributing to fluctuations in pressure and delaying the restoration of water to those who currently don’t have any.

“The last thing we wanted to do during the height of the crisis, which in my opinion was Christmas Day, the day after and Wednesday, and backwash filters, but at some point, we had to,” said Jackson water manager Ted Henifin. “The fact that we’re having fluctuation is not surprising.”

Two days of sub-freezing temperatures is believed to have caused dozens of water main breaks across the city. Those main breaks drained the city’s elevated storage tanks and caused water pressure throughout the system to drop. The city has been producing more water at its treatment plants to help boost pressure as pipes are repaired.

Henifin, who was put in charge of the city’s water system by a federal judge, still believes that the city can have water restored to all customers by the weekend and begin lifting boil water notices where possible.

Some residents, though say the city shouldn’t worry about lifting boil water notices when they still have no water to boil.

“I’m going to the fire department two times a day to get water to flush,” said Scott Keveryn. “I had to get a hotel room. I paid $71 plus tax, so I could take a shower... I’m going to have to go find a room tonight.”

Keveryn, who lives on David Cove in South Jackson, began losing water on Friday. Since then, he says water has not been restored for him or his neighbors.

“It takes two full milk jugs to flush the toilet,” he said. “What does a family of four do? I can’t even imagine how they’re holding together.”

Catina Baldridge says she spent much of her Christmas Day at a Byram laundromat after water at her home went out. (WLBT)

Catina Baldridge, a Key Street resident, lost water service on Christmas Day. She and her family spent the holiday at the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, so they could wash clothes and use the bathroom. She was still without water on Thursday morning.

“Can’t shower, can’t cook, and [we] run out of water as fast as we get it. They don’t give us enough [water] for one,” she said, referring to the bottled water giveaways. “And now, I’m getting sick, so I’m not coping well.”

Like Baldridge, Keveryn also had to go to a Byram laundromat to wash clothes. He estimates he’s spent $200 on food, gas and hotel costs so far because he can’t cook at home. “I’m tired of spending money on top of money,” he said.

Businesses and state office buildings also have been impacted.

In North Jackson, portable toilets had been set up outside Highland Village.

Portable toilets were set up at Highland Village on Wednesday. (WLBT)

Meanwhile, Broad Street Bakery & Cafe also remained closed for a third day due to a lack of consistent water pressure.

“Sadly, we are still unable to open for business. We are unable to maintain constant water pressure needed to wash dishes and service our customers,” Good wrote in a social media post.

Broad Street is located at Banner Hall, at one of the highest elevations in the city. It is typically one of the worst impacted during the city’s all-too-frequent water crises.

Henifin was hopeful water pressure would be restored to all residents by the weekend, and says crews were testing pressure throughout the system on Thursday.

And customers in some places are seeing water restored.

Employees with the Mississippi State Department of Health, for instance, reported back to the office on Thursday after being encouraged to work remotely on Wednesday.

“Water pressure has been restored to much of the city of Jackson, but a precautionary boil water notice is still in effect,” the agency wrote. “MSDH team members... should bring drinkable water with them.”

Water pressure has been restored to much of the City of Jackson, but a precautionary boil water notice is still in effect. MSDH team members in the Jackson area should report to work as normal on Thursday, December 29, 2022, and should bring drinkable water with them. — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 28, 2022

Farther south, Byram resident Lisa Collinsworth shared an encouraging post with the Real Talk - Byram, MS Facebook group on Wednesday, saying that her water was again running.

However, as of Thursday morning, it was again down to a trickle. “I had low water pressure Christmas morning that ended by Christmas night. So, getting anything out of the faucet was wonderful yesterday and I wanted to share it with others,” she said. “I’m still able to at least flush the downstairs toilet.”

Individuals who are still without water can get bottled water at several distribution sites across the city. They can get non-potable water for flushing at several Jackson fire stations and at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Elderly or disabled residents unable to get one of Jackson’s sites have been directed to call 311, the city’s Action Line, or (601) 960-1875 to have water delivered.

However, several residents have told WLBT that they been unable to get through to anyone who could help.

“The only thing I got was a machine, an answering machine telling me about finding leaks or something like that,” said Johnnie Sanders, a disabled south Jackson resident who called 311 multiple times. “They didn’t say anything about water distribution or anything.”

Sanders, who is a diabetic, says he needs water to take medicine and to cook. “I got an appointment on January 3 to go see if I have Parkinson’s disease,” he said. “My hands shake, and it takes me so long to cook and prepare my food. And... without water I can’t prepare anything.”

WLBT delivered several bottles of water to Sanders on Wednesday afternoon and since then we have received multiple calls from viewers wanting to take him additional water.

Henifin said that on Thursday, the number of calls coming into 311 had fallen off dramatically. Around mid-afternoon, WLBT called the number and got through to an operator after two rings.

“We should be able to accommodate most of those calls at this time,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a Wednesday press conference. “We ask for people’s persistence, you can even reach out to social media and let us know if you are unable to get [to a distribution site].”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.