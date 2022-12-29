First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and breezy will continue tonight. A cool front is moving in from the west and will generate showers and thunderstorms as it moves through during the Friday morning commute or around sunrise. There is a marginal threat for severe weather, while rain with heavy downpours is likelier. Lows tonight will be near 60 with highs in the 60s Friday in the wake of the cool front. There will be lingering on and off showers Friday into Saturday. This weekend will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. New Year’s Eve will be dry with temperatures in the upper 50 and lower 60s at midnight. The next weathermaker arrives Monday night and Tuesday with a slight risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37.

