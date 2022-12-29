First Alert Forecast: showers, storms to become likely into Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warmer than average temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast this afternoon as southerly winds gust up to 25-30 MPH. There could also be a few passing showers around at times. Temperatures will be slow to cool down throughout this evening and overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds hang overhead.

We are expecting even greater chances for both showers and thunderstorms by Friday morning as a system nears from the west. Make sure to grab the rain gear before stepping out the door in the morning as heavy rain spreads eastward across the area. An isolated stronger storm cannot be ruled out, mainly south of I-20. There will also be the concern of localized flash flooding under any heavier storms. The chance for rain will gradually taper off by the afternoon hours with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A few passing showers could also be possible overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Drier conditions will fortunately be around to ring in the new year on Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday to kick off 2023. We’ll see that change by early next week from another approaching front. Heavy rain and potentially severe storms currently look possible with this system late Monday into early Tuesday. Continue to check back in for more specifics as we get closer to time.

