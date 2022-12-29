First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.

FRIDAY: Our next system will arrive for the morning drive across central and southwest Mississippi, yielding a period of heavy rain and a low-end risk for an isolated strong to severe storm. Highest chances will tend to be south of I-20. Low-lying and poor drainage areas could have trouble keeping up, at least initially, with the rainfall. Highs will stay in the 60s as most of the rain will taper off through the afternoon. Another batch of rain will redevelop overnight as the upper low swings overhead. Lows will only fall into the 50s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Warm temperatures will hang around to round out 2022 and begin 2023. We’ll trend drier by Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of any New Year celebrations, though a few showers could be possible prior to noon Saturday. Sunshine will win out the first day of 2023 with highs this weekend in the 70s. Storms will look to return late Monday into Tuesday; a few of which could be strong to severe with strong winds, hail and a risk for tornadoes. Most storms will move out through mid-day Tuesday, though a resurging low will bring another wave of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

