LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

College student wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to lucky scratch-off at 7-Eleven

Perla Gomez, a Virginia Beach college student, won a $1 million lottery prize.
Perla Gomez, a Virginia Beach college student, won a $1 million lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) - A college student in Virginia made a lucky lottery purchase while stopping at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Perla Gomez turned a $30 scratch-off ticket at a Virginia Beach-area 7-Eleven into a $1 million prize.

Lottery officials said Gomez hit the jackpot while playing a Virginia Lottery’s Commonwealth scratcher game.

Officials said the college student was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the winning ticket.

Gomez had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes. She chose the cash option, according to the lottery.

Gomez reportedly cashed the game’s final top prize. Lottery officials said they have since closed the game per their policy to end scratcher games after the last top prize has been claimed.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the game’s top prize were 1 in 1,060,800.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi

Latest News

Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Southern Miss Men’s Basketball seeks first-ever Sun Belt Conference win