Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the...
The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast, officials say.(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast, officials say.

Crews are searching for four passengers who were aboard a helicopter that went down about 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish on Thurs., Dec. 29.

Coast Guard officials say the helicopter reportedly was in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed.

Details are limited at this time.

