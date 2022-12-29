Clinton teen charged with two counts of attempted murder after Pearl shooting

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of a drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related crime.

Pearl investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for the suspected shooter in Clinton after midnight on Friday and made the arrest.

A 17-year-old male from Jackson, who was shot during the incident, is being treated at the University Mississippi Medical Center, according to Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn.

Investigators say he was shot twice in the abdomen.

His condition is improving and the 17-year-old was moved from intensive care to a regular room Thursday night.

Investigators are told the victim and another male were standing outside near Sweet Home Church Road when a vehicle approached and shots were fired. The other male was not injured.

Pearl Police have charged the alleged shooter as an adult due to the serious nature of the crime and he is being held in the Rankin County Detention Center.

A judge will make an official determination of the charges on Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

