3 arrested, including a minor, after armed carjacking in Belhaven leads to ‘brief pursuit’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An armed carjacking in Belhaven Wednesday night led to what police are calling a “brief pursuit,” ending in three arrests.

According to authorities, Capitol Police responded to an armed carjacking around 7 p.m. on Gillespie Street in the Belhaven area.

Minutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle around Fortification Street and Lamar Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled.

A brief pursuit ensued, ending near Fortification and Lamar Street.

All property that was stolen was recovered and three people were arrested on the scene without any issue.

Ladarius Williams, 21, Antione Alexander Gibbs, 18, and one juvenile will each be charged with armed carjacking, conspiracy, felony evasion, possession of stolen property, taking possession of/taking away a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.