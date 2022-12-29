LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

3 arrested, including a minor, after armed carjacking in Belhaven leads to ‘brief pursuit’

3 arrested, including a minor, after armed carjacking in Belhaven leads to ‘brief pursuit’
3 arrested, including a minor, after armed carjacking in Belhaven leads to ‘brief pursuit’(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An armed carjacking in Belhaven Wednesday night led to what police are calling a “brief pursuit,” ending in three arrests.

According to authorities, Capitol Police responded to an armed carjacking around 7 p.m. on Gillespie Street in the Belhaven area.

Minutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle around Fortification Street and Lamar Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled.

A brief pursuit ensued, ending near Fortification and Lamar Street.

All property that was stolen was recovered and three people were arrested on the scene without any issue.

Ladarius Williams, 21, Antione Alexander Gibbs, 18, and one juvenile will each be charged with armed carjacking, conspiracy, felony evasion, possession of stolen property, taking possession of/taking away a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
Contractor shoots at thieves who robbed plumbers, stole truck in Jackson
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi

Latest News

Woodville man dies in single-car wreck, MHP says
Pallets of bottled water are brought to Candlestick Park to distribute during winter water...
Jackson water distribution sites for Thursday, December 29
Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, December 29