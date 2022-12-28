Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the interstate, a woman remains in critical condition.

According to the woman’s godmother, Jessica Baiou, 32, was hit in the early-morning hours of December 22 near the Super 8 motel, where Baiou was living at the time.

The driver who hit Baiou stayed on the scene and called 911. “We’re grateful that he stopped. If he didn’t, she would have died right there,” said Baiou’s godmother, Jennifer Norton.

Baiou was rushed to UMMC, where she has undergone several surgeries since the incident occurred. Her left leg has been amputated, and a kidney and spleen have been removed. Norton says that the right leg may also have to be amputated.

She was scheduled to have a surgery Wednesday on her broken neck.

“We’re praying for the best,” Norton said. Baiou’s mother has been staying with her daughter during the day and takes the bus to her assisted living facility at night.

Baiou is from Louisiana originally, Norton said, and came to Mississippi to “get on her feet.” She has been living in hotels during her stay in the state. Baiou has suffered from addiction, her godmother said, and drugs were found in her system after she was hit on I-55.

Norton says that both she and Baiou’s mother have, in the past, attempted to get Baiou the mental help she needs. Baiou sufferers from bi-polar disorder, and is on and off of her medication, Norton confessed.

Norton has since created a GoFundMe for Baiou to help with her medical expenses, saying that both she and Baiou’s mother are on limited incomes and that Baiou does not have insurance.

“I don’t know what else to do,” Norton said. “As parents, we’re scared, we’re worried.”

